2610 Littlewood Dr
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM
2610 Littlewood Dr
2610 Littlewood Drive
·
No Longer Available
Killeen
Location
2610 Littlewood Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
West Ridge Estates
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage
Amenities include:
-Central Heat & Air -Washer & Dryer Connections -Fridge -Dishwasher -Stove - Microwave -Fireplace -Garden Tub -Patio -Fenced Yard
Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 9/02/2020!
This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.
RSPM20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2610 Littlewood Dr have any available units?
2610 Littlewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Killeen, TX
.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Killeen Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2610 Littlewood Dr have?
Some of 2610 Littlewood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2610 Littlewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Littlewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Littlewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2610 Littlewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2610 Littlewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Littlewood Dr offers parking.
Does 2610 Littlewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Littlewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Littlewood Dr have a pool?
No, 2610 Littlewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Littlewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 2610 Littlewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Littlewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 Littlewood Dr has units with dishwashers.
