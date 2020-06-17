All apartments in Killeen
2503 BACHELOR BUTTON
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2503 BACHELOR BUTTON

2503 Bachelor Button Boulevard · (254) 690-3311
Location

2503 Bachelor Button Boulevard, Killeen, TX 76549

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON · Avail. Jul 15

$1,350

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2257 sqft

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2503 BACHELOR BUTTON Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom close to Ft Hood! - Two living areas, formal dining. Kitchen and eat-in dining is open to the den with fireplace. Breakfast bar separates the space. Lots of kitchen cupboards and counter-top space. Butler's pantry. Amenities include a built-in microwave, security system, sprinkler system, water purification system, an air purifier and auto garage opener. Newer home built in 2008 with approximately 2257 sq ft. Located within minutes of Fort Hood and Metroplex Hospital.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5635629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON have any available units?
2503 BACHELOR BUTTON has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
Is 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON currently offering any rent specials?
2503 BACHELOR BUTTON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON pet-friendly?
No, 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Killeen.
Does 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON offer parking?
Yes, 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON does offer parking.
Does 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON have a pool?
No, 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON does not have a pool.
Does 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON have accessible units?
No, 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON have units with dishwashers?
No, 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON have units with air conditioning?
No, 2503 BACHELOR BUTTON does not have units with air conditioning.
