Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1902 Basalt Drive

1902 Basalt Drive · (254) 213-2131
Location

1902 Basalt Drive, Killeen, TX 76549
Willow Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1902 Basalt Drive · Avail. Aug 10

$1,475

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1616 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1902 Basalt Drive Available 08/10/20 1902 Basalt Dr, Killeen, TX 76549 - Four bedroom, 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage available for rent in Killeen, TX. Within minutes of shopping and restaurants and ten minutes for Fort Hood's, Clear Creek gate.

This home has easy-to-care-for wood laminate flooring throughout the main living areas, tile in the kitchen, and carpeting in the bedrooms. The whole layout is very roomy with each room being large in size. The paint scheme through is neutral, making it easy to decorate with any furniture.

The kitchen is large with an eat-in dining area and a spacious pantry. The refrigerator has a built-in through-the-door ice maker and water dispenser. The electric stove and dishwasher round out the appliances.

The master bedroom is situated away from all other rooms. The flooring in each additional bedroom has new like carpet,ceiling fans and large closets.

This pet-friendly home also has a large fenced yard and 2 car garage. This home is zoned for Willows Springs Elementary, Palo Alto Middle School, and Shoemaker High School.

(RLNE2976984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Basalt Drive have any available units?
1902 Basalt Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Killeen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Killeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1902 Basalt Drive have?
Some of 1902 Basalt Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Basalt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Basalt Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Basalt Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1902 Basalt Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1902 Basalt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Basalt Drive offers parking.
Does 1902 Basalt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Basalt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Basalt Drive have a pool?
No, 1902 Basalt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Basalt Drive have accessible units?
No, 1902 Basalt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Basalt Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 Basalt Drive has units with dishwashers.
