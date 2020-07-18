Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1902 Basalt Drive Available 08/10/20 1902 Basalt Dr, Killeen, TX 76549 - Four bedroom, 2 bath single family home with 2 car garage available for rent in Killeen, TX. Within minutes of shopping and restaurants and ten minutes for Fort Hood's, Clear Creek gate.



This home has easy-to-care-for wood laminate flooring throughout the main living areas, tile in the kitchen, and carpeting in the bedrooms. The whole layout is very roomy with each room being large in size. The paint scheme through is neutral, making it easy to decorate with any furniture.



The kitchen is large with an eat-in dining area and a spacious pantry. The refrigerator has a built-in through-the-door ice maker and water dispenser. The electric stove and dishwasher round out the appliances.



The master bedroom is situated away from all other rooms. The flooring in each additional bedroom has new like carpet,ceiling fans and large closets.



This pet-friendly home also has a large fenced yard and 2 car garage. This home is zoned for Willows Springs Elementary, Palo Alto Middle School, and Shoemaker High School.



(RLNE2976984)