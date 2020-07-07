732 Bluebonnet Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Updated and upgraded within last 5 years.. .. Cute and Clean and Modern looking... UPSTAIRS unit . Unit C.. Fireplace- Scraped ceilings .. Ceramic tile floors in baths and kitchen. Kitchen breakfast area open to Living room.. View photos- see the backyard -playground area for kids etc... Backdoor w-small balcony & storage.Play area at back area all fenced in..Walk to downtown, eating places .... sidewalks to all 3 schools & minutes to walk to all 3 ! .. ready for move in ! ... square footage approx..