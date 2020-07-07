637 Shady Bridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Amazing home on corner lot in Keller Carriage Gate. Spacious home offering formal dining, separate living area also could function as study. Family room has two story ceilings, gaslog fireplace, art niches opens to large gourmet island kitchen with granite, farm sink, gas cooktop, double oven, cabinets galore and spacious pantry. Private master suite with garden bath has jet tub, separate shower and huge closet. Three bedrooms up with updated bath and gameroom. Nice manicured yard with storage building, two gas sources and pergola.