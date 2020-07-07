605 Burnet Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Captivating home in the Creekwood at Hidden Lakes Addition! Breathtaking private backyard oasis! Stunning swimming pool (pool care included). FOUR BEDROOMS! FOUR BATHROOMS! 3 CAR GARAGE! Stunning entry way with gorgeous wood flooring. Open Floor plan! Warm neutral tones! Ceiling fans! Plantation shutters! An abundance of windows providing natural light throughout. Cooks dream kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, dual ovens, an island, breakfast bar and gas cook top, plus an abundance of cabinet and counter-space. Oversized laundry room with tons of storage and a sink. Gigantic master suite that will easily accommodate King Size Furniture, garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. Upstairs game-room is an added bonus! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please all or text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.