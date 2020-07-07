All apartments in Keller
Keller, TX
605 Burnet Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

605 Burnet Drive

605 Burnet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

605 Burnet Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Captivating home in the Creekwood at Hidden Lakes Addition! Breathtaking private backyard oasis! Stunning swimming pool (pool care included). FOUR BEDROOMS! FOUR BATHROOMS! 3 CAR GARAGE! Stunning entry way with gorgeous wood flooring. Open Floor plan! Warm neutral tones! Ceiling fans! Plantation shutters! An abundance of windows providing natural light throughout. Cooks dream kitchen with granite, stainless appliances, dual ovens, an island, breakfast bar and gas cook top, plus an abundance of cabinet and counter-space. Oversized laundry room with tons of storage and a sink. Gigantic master suite that will easily accommodate King Size Furniture, garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. Upstairs game-room is an added bonus! Pets to be considered on a case by case basis. Please all or text Sarah Braddock for details at 972-816-6448. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Burnet Drive have any available units?
605 Burnet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 Burnet Drive have?
Some of 605 Burnet Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Burnet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
605 Burnet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Burnet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 Burnet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 605 Burnet Drive offer parking?
Yes, 605 Burnet Drive offers parking.
Does 605 Burnet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 Burnet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Burnet Drive have a pool?
Yes, 605 Burnet Drive has a pool.
Does 605 Burnet Drive have accessible units?
No, 605 Burnet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Burnet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 605 Burnet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

