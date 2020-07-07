All apartments in Keller
411 Marsha Street
411 Marsha Street

411 Marsha Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 Marsha Street, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here is a jewel located in the heart of Keller. Well maintained and has lots of updates! Newer matching appliances, a covered patio to relax and enjoy the big back yard. Short distance to Keller Middle School and Dining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Marsha Street have any available units?
411 Marsha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Marsha Street have?
Some of 411 Marsha Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Marsha Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 Marsha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Marsha Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 Marsha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 411 Marsha Street offer parking?
Yes, 411 Marsha Street offers parking.
Does 411 Marsha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Marsha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Marsha Street have a pool?
No, 411 Marsha Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 Marsha Street have accessible units?
No, 411 Marsha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Marsha Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Marsha Street has units with dishwashers.

