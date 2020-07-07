All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 235 Rodeo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
235 Rodeo Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:53 PM

235 Rodeo Drive

235 Rodeo Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

235 Rodeo Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming and updated home ready for immediate move in! Open concept, converted 1 car garage for 2nd living. Drop off between flooring when entering second living. Sleek and modern finishes throughout! Spacious backyard with covered patio. This home is a must see!

Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Rodeo Drive have any available units?
235 Rodeo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Rodeo Drive have?
Some of 235 Rodeo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Rodeo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
235 Rodeo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Rodeo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Rodeo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 235 Rodeo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 235 Rodeo Drive offers parking.
Does 235 Rodeo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Rodeo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Rodeo Drive have a pool?
No, 235 Rodeo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 235 Rodeo Drive have accessible units?
No, 235 Rodeo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Rodeo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Rodeo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District