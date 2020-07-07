235 Rodeo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming and updated home ready for immediate move in! Open concept, converted 1 car garage for 2nd living. Drop off between flooring when entering second living. Sleek and modern finishes throughout! Spacious backyard with covered patio. This home is a must see!



Pets limited to (1) or (2) small dog(s) or cat(s) weighing no more than 50 lbs combined with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.