Keller, TX
213 Longview Court
Last updated July 21 2019 at 2:38 AM

213 Longview Court

213 Longview Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

213 Longview Court, Keller, TX 76248
Bloomfield At Hidden Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW wood floors in the Master and upstairs. Conveniently located on large, corner, cul-de-sac lot neatly landscaped front & back. Lots of updates including SS appliances, gas cook top, knobs, hardware, fixtures.Wood like tile floor thru most of 1st level. Spacious master suite with bay window & sitting area. Game room up with surround sound. MOST pets allowed on individual basis approved by Landlord AND with additional deposit. Tenant to use AHS & pay service call on repairs. Tenant maintains yard. NO fridge,washer or dryer. New KITCHEN COUNTERS and BACKSPLASH installed June 2019. New counters in the bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Longview Court have any available units?
213 Longview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Longview Court have?
Some of 213 Longview Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Longview Court currently offering any rent specials?
213 Longview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Longview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Longview Court is pet friendly.
Does 213 Longview Court offer parking?
Yes, 213 Longview Court offers parking.
Does 213 Longview Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Longview Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Longview Court have a pool?
No, 213 Longview Court does not have a pool.
Does 213 Longview Court have accessible units?
No, 213 Longview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Longview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Longview Court has units with dishwashers.

