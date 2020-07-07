213 Longview Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NEW wood floors in the Master and upstairs. Conveniently located on large, corner, cul-de-sac lot neatly landscaped front & back. Lots of updates including SS appliances, gas cook top, knobs, hardware, fixtures.Wood like tile floor thru most of 1st level. Spacious master suite with bay window & sitting area. Game room up with surround sound. MOST pets allowed on individual basis approved by Landlord AND with additional deposit. Tenant to use AHS & pay service call on repairs. Tenant maintains yard. NO fridge,washer or dryer. New KITCHEN COUNTERS and BACKSPLASH installed June 2019. New counters in the bathrooms.