1204 Prescott St
1204 Prescott St

1204 Prescott St · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Prescott St, Keller, TX 76248
Keller Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury Villa Townhome in the Keller Town Center with all of the upgrades you expect! No expense was spared in this showplace of a home! Hand scraped hardwoods, Noche Travertine floors, stunning spiral staircase, custom front door with iron scroll work. Kitchen features Alaska granite counters with 3 cm edges, custom vent hood, and five burner gas cooktop with all high-end stainless steel appliances. Kitchen cabinets are knotty alder & glass. Cozy living room features a stone fireplace with electric ignited gas logs. Master suite has gorgeous dual vanity with separate tub and shower with a 70 sq ft walk-in closet! Upstairs laundry and so much more! Please see the VR Dollhouse Tour to see all the details!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Prescott St have any available units?
1204 Prescott St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Prescott St have?
Some of 1204 Prescott St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Prescott St currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Prescott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Prescott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Prescott St is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Prescott St offer parking?
No, 1204 Prescott St does not offer parking.
Does 1204 Prescott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Prescott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Prescott St have a pool?
No, 1204 Prescott St does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Prescott St have accessible units?
No, 1204 Prescott St does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Prescott St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Prescott St has units with dishwashers.

