1204 Prescott St

Amenities
Luxury Villa Townhome in the Keller Town Center with all of the upgrades you expect! No expense was spared in this showplace of a home! Hand scraped hardwoods, Noche Travertine floors, stunning spiral staircase, custom front door with iron scroll work. Kitchen features Alaska granite counters with 3 cm edges, custom vent hood, and five burner gas cooktop with all high-end stainless steel appliances. Kitchen cabinets are knotty alder & glass. Cozy living room features a stone fireplace with electric ignited gas logs. Master suite has gorgeous dual vanity with separate tub and shower with a 70 sq ft walk-in closet! Upstairs laundry and so much more! Please see the VR Dollhouse Tour to see all the details!