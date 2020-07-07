1204 Prescott St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxury Villa Townhome in the Keller Town Center with all of the upgrades you expect! No expense was spared in this showplace of a home! Hand scraped hardwoods, Noche Travertine floors, stunning spiral staircase, custom front door with iron scroll work. Kitchen features Alaska granite counters with 3 cm edges, custom vent hood, and five burner gas cooktop with all high-end stainless steel appliances. Kitchen cabinets are knotty alder & glass. Cozy living room features a stone fireplace with electric ignited gas logs. Master suite has gorgeous dual vanity with separate tub and shower with a 70 sq ft walk-in closet! Upstairs laundry and so much more! Please see the VR Dollhouse Tour to see all the details!