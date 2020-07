Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

This beautiful home built in 2018 has 3 beds with natural lights and clean, spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, Gas cook top and all brand new appliances. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower. Whole family can enjoy outside activities in this community with pools, slides, trails. Daycare, elementary, middle school and high school are ALL in the community. 5 minutes from shopping and entertainment. MOVING IN READY!!!