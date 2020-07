Amenities

This lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home is perfect for a family. It's beautiful vaulted ceilings and crown moldings give this home a welcoming country character feel. This home has been updated with granite countertops in the kitchen, ceramic tile and fresh paint. This home is currently occupied; will be available September 6th.