Kaufman County, TX
5200 Prairie Rose Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

5200 Prairie Rose Drive

5200 Prairie Rose Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5200 Prairie Rose Dr, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Open kitchen 4.2.2 HH contemporary home located in Windmill Farms, Forney, Texas, known for its award-winning nationally recognized schools, 8, 8, 8 scores from Elementary, Middle, to High school all inside this community. Walking distance to Brown Middle school. Attractive community with down-to-earth people. This master-planned community encompasses close to 4,000 acres, planted more then 480 trees, including family-friendly features such as 5.5 miles biking & jogging paths, parks, 11 ponds, Windmill Farms also boasts 2 large swimming pools & playgrounds. Quiet & secure Neighborhood will make you feel safe & proud of living in this friendly community! Free outdoor movie by the pool in Summer night

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 Prairie Rose Drive have any available units?
5200 Prairie Rose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 5200 Prairie Rose Drive have?
Some of 5200 Prairie Rose Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 Prairie Rose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5200 Prairie Rose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 Prairie Rose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5200 Prairie Rose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 5200 Prairie Rose Drive offer parking?
No, 5200 Prairie Rose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5200 Prairie Rose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5200 Prairie Rose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 Prairie Rose Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5200 Prairie Rose Drive has a pool.
Does 5200 Prairie Rose Drive have accessible units?
No, 5200 Prairie Rose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 Prairie Rose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5200 Prairie Rose Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5200 Prairie Rose Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5200 Prairie Rose Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
