Kaufman County, TX
5070 Royal Springs Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

5070 Royal Springs Drive

5070 Royal Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5070 Royal Springs Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
garage
2-story house located in Windmill Farms. Great school district. Great Open Floor plan with lot of natural light throughout the house. Master room downstairs. Open Kitchen concept. Spacious bedrooms. Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs and cabinetry with ample storage space! Recessed lighting in kitchen. Master-planned community with biking & jogging paths, parks and ponds. Windmill Farms also boasts 2 swimming pools & playgrounds. Backyard facing beautiful lake view. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5070 Royal Springs Drive have any available units?
5070 Royal Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 5070 Royal Springs Drive have?
Some of 5070 Royal Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5070 Royal Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5070 Royal Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5070 Royal Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5070 Royal Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 5070 Royal Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5070 Royal Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 5070 Royal Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5070 Royal Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5070 Royal Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5070 Royal Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 5070 Royal Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5070 Royal Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5070 Royal Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5070 Royal Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5070 Royal Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5070 Royal Springs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
