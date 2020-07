Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open bright floor plan with spacious spaces for everyone in the family! Master bathroom down and all other bedrooms up! Zoned AC, huge game room upstairs! There is also another bonus room upstairs for office or kids area. Kitchen has 42 inch cabinets and 20 inch Ceramic tile. Almost Brand new laminate wood floor downstairs in family room and living room! Priced below market! Come and show it before it's gone! HOA included, pet case by case.