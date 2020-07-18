All apartments in Kaufman County
15176 Rutledge Lane
15176 Rutledge Lane

15176 Rutledge Lane · No Longer Available
15176 Rutledge Lane, Kaufman County, TX 75126

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
fireplace
fireplace
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Awesome home on 1 acre lot in sought after Founders Place subdivision. Great floo rplan includes 4 bedrooms and a study. Large kitchen and formal dining room. Split bedroom arrangement for privacy for the kids. Beautiful stone around fireplace, large family room and nice formal dining for entertainment. Extra large concrete parking area.

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 15176 Rutledge Lane have any available units?
15176 Rutledge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 15176 Rutledge Lane have?
Some of 15176 Rutledge Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15176 Rutledge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15176 Rutledge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15176 Rutledge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15176 Rutledge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15176 Rutledge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15176 Rutledge Lane offers parking.
Does 15176 Rutledge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15176 Rutledge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15176 Rutledge Lane have a pool?
No, 15176 Rutledge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15176 Rutledge Lane have accessible units?
No, 15176 Rutledge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15176 Rutledge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15176 Rutledge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15176 Rutledge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15176 Rutledge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
