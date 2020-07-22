1108 Buckingham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room

Welcome home! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths home in a quiet subdivision with great curb appeal. This is a well-maintained home with original owner. Engineered wood floor in 2 living areas, family room and and formal dining, with new carpet in bedrooms and all on second floor. The Master Bedroom, nice and bright, is located on the first floor and the rest of the bedrooms are upstairs with large game room. Huge backyard with fruit trees. Great location being near shopping areas, restaurants, and entertainment. Schedule a tour and make it yours today. Rent includes yard maintenance.