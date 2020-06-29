2651 Roger Williams

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming mid-century home with cute, cornflower colored front door in the Plymouth Park neighborhood of Irving! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this newly updated with interior paint, wood-like flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms! Features include vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, open floor plan, large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, nice sized, fenced backyard with mature trees! Near TX-183 E with dining and shopping nearby! Come see this home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.