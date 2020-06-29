All apartments in Irving
2651 Roger Williams

2651 Roger Williams Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2651 Roger Williams Drive, Irving, TX 75061
Plymouth Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming mid-century home with cute, cornflower colored front door in the Plymouth Park neighborhood of Irving! Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this newly updated with interior paint, wood-like flooring and new carpet in the bedrooms! Features include vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, open floor plan, large kitchen with plenty of cabinets, nice sized, fenced backyard with mature trees! Near TX-183 E with dining and shopping nearby! Come see this home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,525, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,525, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 Roger Williams have any available units?
2651 Roger Williams doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2651 Roger Williams have?
Some of 2651 Roger Williams's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 Roger Williams currently offering any rent specials?
2651 Roger Williams is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 Roger Williams pet-friendly?
Yes, 2651 Roger Williams is pet friendly.
Does 2651 Roger Williams offer parking?
No, 2651 Roger Williams does not offer parking.
Does 2651 Roger Williams have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2651 Roger Williams does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 Roger Williams have a pool?
No, 2651 Roger Williams does not have a pool.
Does 2651 Roger Williams have accessible units?
No, 2651 Roger Williams does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 Roger Williams have units with dishwashers?
No, 2651 Roger Williams does not have units with dishwashers.

