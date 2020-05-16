All apartments in Irving
Location

2421 Douglas Avenue, Irving, TX 75062
Hillcrest Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Spacious and updated. Sunroom can be used as a game room, office or whatever you choose. Wood like flooring throughout and tile in bathrooms. Very large back yard with privacy fence. Refrigerator not provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Douglas Avenue have any available units?
2421 Douglas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 Douglas Avenue have?
Some of 2421 Douglas Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Douglas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Douglas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Douglas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Douglas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2421 Douglas Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Douglas Avenue offers parking.
Does 2421 Douglas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Douglas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Douglas Avenue have a pool?
No, 2421 Douglas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Douglas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2421 Douglas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Douglas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Douglas Avenue has units with dishwashers.

