2110 William Brewster St

Home For Rent Irving 3/2/2 - Property Id: 107497



PLEASE COMPLETE THE QUESTIONNAIRE TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING APPOINTMENT, WITHOUT IT WE CAN NOT SCHEDULE YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE THE HOME.

For lease 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Located by Baylor Medical in Irving. Only mins to Airports, downtown Dallas. Close to schools and parks. Requirements: $1800 w yard care included. $1800 deposit. Applications $45 per adult. 1 yr lease min. Video https://youtu.be/gcjWNbFvbS8



POR FAVOR COMPLETE EL CUESTIONARIO PARA PROGRAMAR SU CITA MOSTRADA, SIN ELLO, NO PODEMOS PROGRAMAR SU OPORTUNIDAD PARA ALQUILAR LA CASA. Casa para arrendamiento, muy bonita 3 habitaciones, 2 baos, garaje para 2 autos. Ubicado por Baylor Medical en Irving. Fcil acceso al DFW metroplex, a solo minutos de los aeropuertos, del centro de Dallas. Cerca de escuelas y parques. Requisitos: $ 1800 con cuidado de patio incluido. Depsito de $ 1800 Solicitud en lnea fcil $ 45 por adulto. Contrato de arrendamiento de 1 ao min. Vea el video en https://youtu.be/gcjWNbFvbS8

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107497

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4942742)