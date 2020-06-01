All apartments in Irving
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:27 AM

2110 William Brewster St

2110 William Brewster Street · No Longer Available
Location

2110 William Brewster Street, Irving, TX 75061
Plymouth Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home For Rent Irving 3/2/2 - Property Id: 107497

PLEASE COMPLETE THE QUESTIONNAIRE TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING APPOINTMENT, WITHOUT IT WE CAN NOT SCHEDULE YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE THE HOME.
For lease 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage. Located by Baylor Medical in Irving. Only mins to Airports, downtown Dallas. Close to schools and parks. Requirements: $1800 w yard care included. $1800 deposit. Applications $45 per adult. 1 yr lease min. Video https://youtu.be/gcjWNbFvbS8

POR FAVOR COMPLETE EL CUESTIONARIO PARA PROGRAMAR SU CITA MOSTRADA, SIN ELLO, NO PODEMOS PROGRAMAR SU OPORTUNIDAD PARA ALQUILAR LA CASA. Casa para arrendamiento, muy bonita 3 habitaciones, 2 baos, garaje para 2 autos. Ubicado por Baylor Medical en Irving. Fcil acceso al DFW metroplex, a solo minutos de los aeropuertos, del centro de Dallas. Cerca de escuelas y parques. Requisitos: $ 1800 con cuidado de patio incluido. Depsito de $ 1800 Solicitud en lnea fcil $ 45 por adulto. Contrato de arrendamiento de 1 ao min. Vea el video en https://youtu.be/gcjWNbFvbS8
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107497
Property Id 107497

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4942742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 William Brewster St have any available units?
2110 William Brewster St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 2110 William Brewster St have?
Some of 2110 William Brewster St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 William Brewster St currently offering any rent specials?
2110 William Brewster St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 William Brewster St pet-friendly?
No, 2110 William Brewster St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 2110 William Brewster St offer parking?
Yes, 2110 William Brewster St offers parking.
Does 2110 William Brewster St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 William Brewster St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 William Brewster St have a pool?
No, 2110 William Brewster St does not have a pool.
Does 2110 William Brewster St have accessible units?
No, 2110 William Brewster St does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 William Brewster St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 William Brewster St has units with dishwashers.

