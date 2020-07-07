1004 Livingston Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION ACCEPTED- WAITING ON PAPERWORK. Clean and updated 3-2-2 with many extras. Updated kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms, hall bath with granite. Extensive wood-look vinyl plank flooring, updated HVAC & water heater, vinyl windows, & more. Open concept den with gas-log fireplace. 2-car rear garage PLUS 2-car carport behind an automatic estate-gate. Pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING. Fridge included. Use attached TAR Lease Application & please review and follow attached instructions & criteria. $ 50 per month discount for a 2-year lease. Photos are from a prior listing, both living areas have been painted light gray.