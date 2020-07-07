All apartments in Hurst
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:38 PM

1004 Livingston Drive

1004 Livingston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Livingston Drive, Hurst, TX 76053

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION ACCEPTED- WAITING ON PAPERWORK. Clean and updated 3-2-2 with many extras. Updated kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances. Updated bathrooms, hall bath with granite. Extensive wood-look vinyl plank flooring, updated HVAC & water heater, vinyl windows, & more. Open concept den with gas-log fireplace. 2-car rear garage PLUS 2-car carport behind an automatic estate-gate. Pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit. ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING. Fridge included. Use attached TAR Lease Application & please review and follow attached instructions & criteria. $ 50 per month discount for a 2-year lease. Photos are from a prior listing, both living areas have been painted light gray.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

