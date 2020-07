Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal oven range recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving tennis court trash valet

At Valley Oaks Apartments, in Hurst, Texas, you will find a comfortable home at a comfortable price. Valley Oaks offers well designed and spacious floor plans that will satisfy all of your needs. Located in the Mid Cities Area at the heart of Dallas and Fort Worth, you will love coming home to our courteous staff and convenient amenities. Come visit us today!