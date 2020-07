Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance parking 24hr laundry bbq/grill coffee bar e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground

Say hello to luxury urban living. Northwest Houston's finest luxury apartment community, The Brighton is home to both one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. You'll love our comfortable amenities and perfect location that's easily accessible to nearby Bear Creek Pioneers Park and the rest of the Houston metropolitan area. Experience The Brighton for yourself when you schedule a tour. Our apartments for rent in Northwest Houston feature seven different floor plans, from one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartments to two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartments. Each of our smartly designed spaces stands out with clean lines, updated fixtures, granite countertops (in some floor plans) and hardwood-style flooring. Our Houston apartments also feature washer/dryer connections (in most homes) and stainless steel appliances. Residents of our luxury apartments in Houston, TX, love our resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, comfortable seating area and other amenities. Our gym is open ...