Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator carpet oven stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar conference room doorman guest parking internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table valet service yoga

Taking Galleria Houston Apartments to a Higher Level. If you’re seeking the finest studio, one-, two- or two-bedroom plus study apartments in Houston, look up to SkyHouse River Oaks. This sparkling new high rise features premium finishes and amenities including not one, but two rooftop pools. Centrally located between Downtown and Uptown in River Oaks, enjoy easy access to entertainment, dining and shopping with the Galleria Mall and Highland Village minutes from your doorstep.We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual tours and self-guided tours by appointment as well as 360 degree virtual tours of select apartment homes in our gallery on our website. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant.