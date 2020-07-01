All apartments in Houston
Mandolin

10325 Cypresswood Dr · (817) 369-3087
Location

10325 Cypresswood Dr, Houston, TX 77070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0728 · Avail. now

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

Unit 1823 · Avail. now

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

Unit 0824 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 757 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1433 · Avail. now

$940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 8211 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Unit 1911 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1049 sqft

See 10+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0822 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Unit 0428 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Unit 0821 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mandolin.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
package receiving
pet friendly
carport
The Mandolin Apartments is home to those that live, work, and play in the Willowbrook area of North Houston. Enjoy the convenience and close proximity to premiere shopping at Willowbrook Mall, Deerbrook Mall, The Shops at The Vintage, or Spring Cypress Plaza. You'll also enjoy dining options such as Peli Peli, BJ’s Brewhouse, Saltgrass Steakhouse, Zoe’s Kitchen, or Starbucks. Living at The Mandolin Apartments puts you in the center of it all. Enjoy a night at the movies at one of the many movie theaters nearby such as Willowbrook Movie Tavern, AMC Willowbrook 24, or Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Vintage Park. If you prefer the outdoors, take a stroll in Matzke Park or Elizabeth Meyer Park – all located within minutes to the community. The Mandolin Apartments feature spacious one, two, and three bedroom luxury homes and stellar amenities such as two resort style swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center, and picnic areas with barbeque grills. Experience a better way of living at The Mandolin

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 - $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mandolin have any available units?
Mandolin has 31 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Mandolin have?
Some of Mandolin's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mandolin currently offering any rent specials?
Mandolin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mandolin pet-friendly?
Yes, Mandolin is pet friendly.
Does Mandolin offer parking?
Yes, Mandolin offers parking.
Does Mandolin have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mandolin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mandolin have a pool?
Yes, Mandolin has a pool.
Does Mandolin have accessible units?
No, Mandolin does not have accessible units.
Does Mandolin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mandolin has units with dishwashers.
