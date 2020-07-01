Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room package receiving pet friendly carport

The Mandolin Apartments is home to those that live, work, and play in the Willowbrook area of North Houston. Enjoy the convenience and close proximity to premiere shopping at Willowbrook Mall, Deerbrook Mall, The Shops at The Vintage, or Spring Cypress Plaza. You'll also enjoy dining options such as Peli Peli, BJ’s Brewhouse, Saltgrass Steakhouse, Zoe’s Kitchen, or Starbucks. Living at The Mandolin Apartments puts you in the center of it all. Enjoy a night at the movies at one of the many movie theaters nearby such as Willowbrook Movie Tavern, AMC Willowbrook 24, or Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Vintage Park. If you prefer the outdoors, take a stroll in Matzke Park or Elizabeth Meyer Park – all located within minutes to the community. The Mandolin Apartments feature spacious one, two, and three bedroom luxury homes and stellar amenities such as two resort style swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center, and picnic areas with barbeque grills. Experience a better way of living at The Mandolin