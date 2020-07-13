Green Tree Place

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
fee: 200.00
restrictions: We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit is 50lbs, or 75 lbs for one pet. We accept cats and dogs. There is a $20 monthly pet rent per pet. There is also a $250 pet deposit and $200 pet fee. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.