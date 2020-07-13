All apartments in Houston
Green Tree Place

4211 Clay Hill Dr · (281) 399-4390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4211 Clay Hill Dr, Houston, TX 77084
Addicks - Park Ten

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 1203 · Avail. Aug 7

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 503 · Avail. now

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1405 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 865 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Green Tree Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
internet cafe
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
hot tub
lobby
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Call us today for more information! Finding an apartment for rent in North Houston is easy when you lease from Green Tree Place Apartments. Our renovated one, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments are just what you've been searching for.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per application
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
fee: 200.00
restrictions: We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit is 50lbs, or 75 lbs for one pet. We accept cats and dogs. There is a $20 monthly pet rent per pet. There is also a $250 pet deposit and $200 pet fee. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Green Tree Place have any available units?
Green Tree Place has 5 units available starting at $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Green Tree Place have?
Some of Green Tree Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Green Tree Place currently offering any rent specials?
Green Tree Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Green Tree Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Green Tree Place is pet friendly.
Does Green Tree Place offer parking?
Yes, Green Tree Place offers parking.
Does Green Tree Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Green Tree Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Green Tree Place have a pool?
Yes, Green Tree Place has a pool.
Does Green Tree Place have accessible units?
No, Green Tree Place does not have accessible units.
Does Green Tree Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Green Tree Place has units with dishwashers.
