apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM
241 Apartments for rent in Stafford, TX with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
23 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
13 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
35 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1219 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
21 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
$
24 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
16 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
4 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
19 Units Available
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1277 sqft
Easy access to I-59 South and just 15 minutes from Fountains on the Lake shopping center. Luxury apartments feature new appliances. Amenities include fitness center, outdoor living area, pool, clubhouse, and private party area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
20 Units Available
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,006
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1344 sqft
Cascading natural waterfall feeds into resort-style pool. Garden tubs, nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Less than a mile to US-59/Southwest Freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
34 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
101 Units Available
Ravella at Sienna Plantation
5330 Sienna Parkway, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1449 sqft
Ravella at Sienna Plantation sets a new standard of sophistication in apartment living, offering spacious floor plans, cozy outdoor retreats and inviting entertainment areas.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
24 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to the Westpark Tollway and Joseph Forenza Park. Luxurious units feature large dining areas, walk-in closets and washer-dryer connection. Community includes parking, on-site laundry, pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
17 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,046
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1300 sqft
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Heritage Grand at Sienna Plantation
6303 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1429 sqft
Interiors feature textured walls, nine foot ceilings, and designer lighting. Fitness center equipped for strength and circuit training. Pool with sun shelf and water features. Poolside grills and fire pit.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
7 Units Available
Alief
Parque at Bellaire
7000 Cook Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
983 sqft
These spacious apartments on tree-lined streets feature large closets, patio/balcony, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community has a dog park, pool, playground and gym. E-payments accepted for rent.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
991 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10, US-59, Beltway 8 and Highway 6. Residents enjoy in-unit dishwasher, walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community has on-site laundry, playground and pool.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 03:11pm
34 Units Available
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1511 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom finishes and open floor plans. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, pool, and common-area Wi-Fi. Run errands at nearby Missouri City Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
$
6 Units Available
Alief
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
11 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$803
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$884
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1097 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
45 Units Available
Alief
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$629
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
915 sqft
Waters at Westchase offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with both traditional and newly renovated interiors. Our array of interior designs allows us to find the perfect home for you. Something truly unique that fits your personal style.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
12 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Brant Rock Apartment Homes
12906 Brant Rock Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
947 sqft
Lush grounds with manicured gardens. Modern units include garden tubs and central air and heating. Community has swimming pool and hot tub. Just minutes from shops and restaurants on Synott Road.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
25 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
