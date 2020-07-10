Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:00 PM

46 Apartments for rent in Humble, TX with washer-dryer

8 Units Available
Advenir at Eagle Creek
10373 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1487 sqft
Large, gourmet kitchens with plank flooring, ceramic tile backsplashes, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool with infinity edge. Assigned, covered parking and car wash station. Less than a mile to Beltway 8 and Greens WetBank.
$
21 Units Available
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1491 sqft
Just off the Sam Houston Tollway and within minutes of I-69 and Lake Houston. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include large walk-in closets and balcony/patio. On-site clubhouse, coffee bar, outdoor grill, gym and pool.
22 Units Available
Kingwood
Discovery at Kingwood
150 Northpark Plaza Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$961
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1487 sqft
Beautiful open floor plans with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Business center, gym, media room and clubhouse. Outdoor swimming pool, playground and dog park. Convenient location off I-69.
34 Units Available
Humble
Bellaterra at Deerbrook
9494 Humble Westfield Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$969
1017 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1325 sqft
Bellaterra at Deerbrook Apartments is truly a unique property in Humble, TX. We offer two distinctive floor plans that cater to single residents, roommates and families.
21 Units Available
Carrington at Park Lakes
4475 Wilson Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1491 sqft
Large floor plans, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and designer kitchens rank among the best amenities featured in these apartments. Resident of the community also enjoy access to a large pool and fitness center.
$
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$741
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$843
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
$
7 Units Available
Humble
Deerbrook Garden
1230 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1125 sqft
Located right on FM 1960 bypass and just minutes from shopping and dining venues, golf courses, museums, and great schools. All units include walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, pool, gym, coffee bar on site.
34 Units Available
Humble
Willow Bend
9393 FM 1960 Bypass W Rd, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1343 sqft
Located just minutes from Deerbrook Mall and Bender Square, this community gives residents a great location along with a state-of-the-art gym, coffee bar and swimming pool. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops and custom cabinetry.
15 Units Available
Stonegrove Fall Creek
8802 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
Nestled in the award-winning master-planned community of Fall Creek, Stonegrove provides an apartment living experience unmatched in the area.From the moment you first experience Stonegrove, you can tell there is something special here.
66 Units Available
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Willowbend, our perfect combination of style, comfort and community will leave you wanting to call our apartments home. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments offer generous amenities including wood floors, ceiling fans, dishwashers and more.
327 Units Available
Dryden
17417 West Lake Houston Parkway, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1213 sqft
Dryden is located at 17417 W Lake Houston Pkwy Humble, TX and is managed by Internacional Realty Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
5 Units Available
Timberlakes at Atascocita
18551 Timber Forest Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1220 sqft
Close proximity to numerous dining and shopping venues, golf courses, sports complex and the George Bush Airport. Clubhouse, gym, hot tub, pool and coffee bar all on site. 1-3 bedroom units available with walk-in closets.
6 Units Available
Falls at Eagle Creek
9702 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1259 sqft
High ceilings, designer lighting and crown molding. Full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Resort-style pools surrounded by towering palm trees and sundeck. Direct access to Beltway 8.
2 Units Available
Generation Grove
14807 Woodland Hills Dr, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,216
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant pool fed by fountains. In-home washer and dryer. Renovated interiors with features like hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Humble
$
3 Units Available
Waterchase Apartments
15100 Golden Eagle Dr, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$949
934 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and Beltway 8 and 15 miles from downtown Houston. Clubhouse with lobby, beautiful courtyard, pool and gym on property. All units have large walk-in closets and private balcony or patio.
$
9 Units Available
George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Pinewood Apartments
5900 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$993
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,142
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Pinewood! Conveniently located in Humble, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Contact for Availability
Kingwood
Mallard Creek
23423 Highway 59, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$845
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1300 sqft
Come home to Mallard Creek and come home to the life of tranquility. We offer an abundance of amenities and nestled amongst beautiful native trees in the livable forest of Kingwood Texas. Mallard Creek offers the very best in urban living.
Results within 5 miles of Humble
$
209 Units Available
22Hundred
2200 North Sam Houston Parkway E, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,051
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1058 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Inspired style. Fresh design. High-end features.
32 Units Available
Kingwood
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$891
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
64 Units Available
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,230
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,524
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1210 sqft
Introducing the first luxury-inspired apartment community in northeast Houston.
23 Units Available
Kingwood
Villas of Kingwood
300 Forest Center Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1451 sqft
Resort-style pool and barbeque grills for unwinding outdoors. In-home amenities like washer and dryer, intrusion alarms, and option for attached garage. Pet-friendly with no weight limits on dogs. Just minutes to US-290/Eastex Freeway.
26 Units Available
Camden Woodson Park
14633 Woodson Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1273 sqft
Open floorplans with large windows. On-site dog park with pet wash station. Resort-style pool with water features. Less than a mile to Beltway 8.
40 Units Available
Kingwood
Kingwood Glen
200 Northpines Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$946
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood-style flooring in kitchens and foyers, ceramic tile flooring in bathrooms. Grassy dog park with shaded seating. Just minutes from US-59/Eastex Freeway.
15 Units Available
Sierra At Fall Creek
14951 Bellow Falls Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,643
1419 sqft
Near major highways like I-69 and the Sam Houston Parkway. 1-3 bedroom apartments offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Residents have full access to the pool, game room, media room and gym.

July 2020 Humble Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Humble Rent Report. Humble rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Humble rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Humble rents declined moderately over the past month

Humble rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, and are down slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Humble stand at $1,048 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in April. Humble's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of -0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Humble over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

    Humble rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Humble, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Humble is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Humble's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Humble fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Humble than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Humble.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

