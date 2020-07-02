All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003

2104 Canal Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2104 Canal Street, Houston, TX 77003
Second Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Downtown Houston 1/1$1210 - Property Id: 79149

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Fitness center, Pool, Business center, Gated entrance, Laundry room, School bus stop, Elevators, Community parking garage, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closet, large tub, Walk-in shower, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.

Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.
All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.
www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/79149
Property Id 79149

(RLNE5718491)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 have any available units?
2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 have?
Some of 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 is pet friendly.
Does 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 offers parking.
Does 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 have a pool?
Yes, 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 has a pool.
Does 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 have accessible units?
Yes, 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 has accessible units.
Does 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolce Midown
180 West Gray Street
Houston, TX 77019
Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park
Houston, TX 77081
Abbey Barker Cypress
1760 Barker Cypress Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Woodstone Manor
10250 Lands End Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Salado
1000 Greens Rd
Houston, TX 77060
Abbey at Jones Road
10802 Greencreek Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Aventura on Briar Forest
14515 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
3812 Wieprecht
3812 Wipprecht St
Houston, TX 77026

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston