424 Moonwalker Tr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

424 Moonwalker Tr.

424 Moonwalker Pass · (512) 748-5743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

424 Moonwalker Pass, Hays County, TX 78610

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 424 Moonwalker Tr. · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1743 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
pool
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
bbq/grill
424 Moonwalker Tr. Available 08/01/20 Sunfield One Story Home - Start Living! Fantastic Master Planned community with everything! Lazy River, Pools, Playgrounds, Disc Golf, Walking & BikingTrails, Stocked catch/release fishing ponds and covered pavilion. Located close to everything – grocery stores, hospitals, the airport is about 25 minutes away. Very functional – 4 bedroom single story home that faces west, so the backyard is great for shaded grilling in the afternoon. Granite countertops throughout (the pictures are from before the granite was put in!)

(RLNE5899709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Moonwalker Tr. have any available units?
424 Moonwalker Tr. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 424 Moonwalker Tr. have?
Some of 424 Moonwalker Tr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Moonwalker Tr. currently offering any rent specials?
424 Moonwalker Tr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Moonwalker Tr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Moonwalker Tr. is pet friendly.
Does 424 Moonwalker Tr. offer parking?
No, 424 Moonwalker Tr. does not offer parking.
Does 424 Moonwalker Tr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Moonwalker Tr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Moonwalker Tr. have a pool?
Yes, 424 Moonwalker Tr. has a pool.
Does 424 Moonwalker Tr. have accessible units?
No, 424 Moonwalker Tr. does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Moonwalker Tr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Moonwalker Tr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 Moonwalker Tr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 Moonwalker Tr. does not have units with air conditioning.
