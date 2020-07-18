Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool bbq/grill

424 Moonwalker Tr. Available 08/01/20 Sunfield One Story Home - Start Living! Fantastic Master Planned community with everything! Lazy River, Pools, Playgrounds, Disc Golf, Walking & BikingTrails, Stocked catch/release fishing ponds and covered pavilion. Located close to everything – grocery stores, hospitals, the airport is about 25 minutes away. Very functional – 4 bedroom single story home that faces west, so the backyard is great for shaded grilling in the afternoon. Granite countertops throughout (the pictures are from before the granite was put in!)



(RLNE5899709)