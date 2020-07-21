All apartments in Harris County
8030 Singing Sonnet Lane
8030 Singing Sonnet Lane

Location

8030 Singing Sonnet Lane, Harris County, TX 77072

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
pool
carpet
Amazing starter home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Spacious kitchen has tiled floor and offers ample cabinets. All bedrooms upstairs with plush carpet, living room/dining room open to kitchen and offers wood floors. Conveniently located in the southwest side of Houston, easy access to Sam Houston Tollway(beltway 8), westpark tollway and highway 6. Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply. No Sec 8. No Smoking. Make your appointment, this won't last long!! Ask about our NO SECURITY DEPOSIT program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane have any available units?
8030 Singing Sonnet Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane have?
Some of 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and gym.
Is 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8030 Singing Sonnet Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane offer parking?
No, 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane has a pool.
Does 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane have accessible units?
No, 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8030 Singing Sonnet Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
