8030 Singing Sonnet Lane

Amazing starter home with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. Spacious kitchen has tiled floor and offers ample cabinets. All bedrooms upstairs with plush carpet, living room/dining room open to kitchen and offers wood floors. Conveniently located in the southwest side of Houston, easy access to Sam Houston Tollway(beltway 8), westpark tollway and highway 6. Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply. No Sec 8. No Smoking. Make your appointment, this won't last long!! Ask about our NO SECURITY DEPOSIT program.