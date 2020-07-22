3602 Laurel Hollow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

What a great home in the Klein School District. Kitchen open to den. French doors to covered patio. Master bath has whirlpool tub and separate shower. Block paneled ceilings in den and dining room. Corner lot. Great extra room can be study .Spacious 4 bedrooms upstairs.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.