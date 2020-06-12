/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:18 PM
186 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Haltom City, TX
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
30 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
Fossil
13 Units Available
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Fossil
27 Units Available
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
918 sqft
Located in Haltom City close to attractions, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments features stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. The community features a resort-style pool and grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
9 Units Available
Heritage
5501 Adams Drive, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$940
889 sqft
LIVE THE LIFE YOU DESERVE! Located in Haltom City, Texas, Heritage Apartments is a beautiful community that offers convenience and comfort. Nestled just off Highway 377, your commute to Fort Worth will be effortless.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
21 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Results within 1 mile of Haltom City
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Fairway Bend
16 Units Available
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
867 sqft
Nestled in suburban North Richland Hills, Hilltop Apartments offer cable, fireplaces and expansive closets. The pet-friendly community also features outdoor grills, a pool and a dog park, all with views of the Fort Worth skyline.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
24 Units Available
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1059 sqft
This non-smoking community is minutes from area shops and parks. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool, playground, billiards centers and heated spa. Each home includes 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Fairway Bend
231 Units Available
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,468
1198 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
Fairway Bend
13 Units Available
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
$
6 Units Available
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Castlewinds in North Richland Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Summerfields
18 Units Available
The Laurel by Cortland
7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
967 sqft
Recently renovated homes with extra storage and granite counters. Plenty of community offerings, including a coffee bar, gym, and grilling station. Close to Arcadia Trail Park. Easy access to I-35W.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Holiday West
13 Units Available
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
903 sqft
Stylish apartments with hardwood floors and brushed nickel lighting. 24-hour maintenance available. Swim, play tennis and grill out on site. Easy access to I-820. Near Iron Horse Golf Course.
Results within 5 miles of Haltom City
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:14pm
42 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1176 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
$
19 Units Available
The Bowery at Southside
220 East Broadway Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1263 sqft
Call us today for more information! AUTHENTIC LIVING, ONE-OF-A-KIND. Enjoy Fort Worth living at The Bowery at Southside. Located at 220 E. Broadway Ave in Fort Worth, this community is perfectly situated for work or play.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
42 Units Available
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1177 sqft
Pet-friendly community located just off I-35W in North Fort Worth. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with wine racks, raised ceilings, built-in bookcases and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
Fairway Bend
51 Units Available
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1115 sqft
Excellent location off of I-35W, and next to the Golf Club at Fossil Creek. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community has BBQ grills, parking, pool table, pool and trash valet.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
20 Units Available
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1193 sqft
Shimmering pool with brick sundeck. Fitness center well-equipped for strength training. Two-tone paint and crown molding for stylish home interiors. Walk to Trinity Park.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
27 Units Available
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1083 sqft
WELCOME TO 26 AT CITY POINT 26 at City Point combines luxury features and designer interiors with the peaceful suburban location of North Richland Hills to create the ultimate lifestyle of comfort and convenience.
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
32 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St, North Richland Hills, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1104 sqft
Exquisite apartments with designer pendant lighting, espresso custom cabinets and carpeted bedrooms. Community luxuries include a yoga and aerobics room, poker room and Wi-Fi lounge. Close to I-820. Near Walker's Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Scenic Bluff
44 Units Available
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1176 sqft
New homes that come fully furnished. Residents get access to a gym and pool. Close to I-35W. Near Riverside Park and Martin House Brewing Company. Within minutes of downtown Fort Worth.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
31 Units Available
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1231 sqft
Open kitchens, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and kitchen islands. Spacious bathrooms and walk-in closets. Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, retail, nightlife, and 7th Avenue.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1020 sqft
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
Similar Pages
Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHaltom City Accessible ApartmentsHaltom City Apartments under $800Haltom City Apartments with Balcony
Haltom City Apartments with GarageHaltom City Apartments with GymHaltom City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHaltom City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHaltom City Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX