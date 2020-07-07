6045 Bent Creek Drive

Amenities
Open concept with extra large living room. Master Bedroom with Master bath featuring garden tub, separate shower, Duel sinks, and large walk-in closet. On the other side of house 2 bedrooms with built-in shelving and both have walk-in closets. With a full guest bath. Large open kitchen with island, pantry and gas stove and breakfast room. Large covered patio with bar. A huge fig tree in the back yard. The home will be professionally cleaned and carpet professionally cleaned prior to moving in. TAR application, Last 3 pay stubs, copy of drivers license and a picture of the pet. $40 application fee can be paid on my website.