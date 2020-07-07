All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:06 AM

6045 Bent Creek Drive

6045 Bent Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6045 Bent Creek Drive, Haltom City, TX 76137

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open concept with extra large living room. Master Bedroom with Master bath featuring garden tub, separate shower, Duel sinks, and large walk-in closet. On the other side of house 2 bedrooms with built-in shelving and both have walk-in closets. With a full guest bath. Large open kitchen with island, pantry and gas stove and breakfast room. Large covered patio with bar. A huge fig tree in the back yard. The home will be professionally cleaned and carpet professionally cleaned prior to moving in. TAR application, Last 3 pay stubs, copy of drivers license and a picture of the pet. $40 application fee can be paid on my website.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6045 Bent Creek Drive have any available units?
6045 Bent Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 6045 Bent Creek Drive have?
Some of 6045 Bent Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6045 Bent Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6045 Bent Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6045 Bent Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6045 Bent Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6045 Bent Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6045 Bent Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6045 Bent Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6045 Bent Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6045 Bent Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6045 Bent Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6045 Bent Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6045 Bent Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6045 Bent Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6045 Bent Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6045 Bent Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6045 Bent Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

