6045 Bent Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open concept with extra large living room. Master Bedroom with Master bath featuring garden tub, separate shower, Duel sinks, and large walk-in closet. On the other side of house 2 bedrooms with built-in shelving and both have walk-in closets. With a full guest bath. Large open kitchen with island, pantry and gas stove and breakfast room. Large covered patio with bar. A huge fig tree in the back yard. The home will be professionally cleaned and carpet professionally cleaned prior to moving in. TAR application, Last 3 pay stubs, copy of drivers license and a picture of the pet. $40 application fee can be paid on my website.