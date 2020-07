Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets basketball court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Lovely home just down the street from Diamond Oaks Country Club. Great area of Haltom City with 4 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms.Master bedroom has his & her walk-in closets with separate vanity sitting area. Family room has a gas fireplace. Kitchen includes, oven, stove & dishwasher, built-in desk & a breakfast bar. Backyard includes a 30 by 16 covered back patio, huge backyard with a basketball goal in the back. No cats allowed inside. Owner would prefer a long term lease.