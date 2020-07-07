5709 Parkwood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

4 bedroom home with pool!! This home has a large living area downstairs and is open to the kitchen. Upstairs gameroom area is large and open. Large master bedroom has a fireplace that is open to both the bedroom and master bath. Just yards from the park down the street!!