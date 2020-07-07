All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5709 Parkwood Trail

5709 Parkwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Parkwood Trail, Haltom City, TX 76137
Fossil

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
4 bedroom home with pool!! This home has a large living area downstairs and is open to the kitchen. Upstairs gameroom area is large and open. Large master bedroom has a fireplace that is open to both the bedroom and master bath. Just yards from the park down the street!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Parkwood Trail have any available units?
5709 Parkwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5709 Parkwood Trail have?
Some of 5709 Parkwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Parkwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Parkwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Parkwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5709 Parkwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5709 Parkwood Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5709 Parkwood Trail offers parking.
Does 5709 Parkwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Parkwood Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Parkwood Trail have a pool?
Yes, 5709 Parkwood Trail has a pool.
Does 5709 Parkwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 5709 Parkwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Parkwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5709 Parkwood Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 5709 Parkwood Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5709 Parkwood Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

