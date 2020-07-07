4 bedroom home with pool!! This home has a large living area downstairs and is open to the kitchen. Upstairs gameroom area is large and open. Large master bedroom has a fireplace that is open to both the bedroom and master bath. Just yards from the park down the street!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5709 Parkwood Trail have any available units?
5709 Parkwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5709 Parkwood Trail have?
Some of 5709 Parkwood Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Parkwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Parkwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.