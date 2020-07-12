/
fossil
147 Apartments for rent in Fossil, Haltom City, TX
29 Units Available
Belterra
7001 Sandshell Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1327 sqft
Comfortable apartments in a secure gated complex north of Forth Worth. Close to the I-35 and 15 minutes from downtown by car. Residents have access to gardens, clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center
24 Units Available
Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hidden Lakes in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1310 sqft
Look no further for great apartment living.
18 Units Available
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
918 sqft
Located in Haltom City close to attractions, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments features stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and granite countertops. The community features a resort-style pool and grilling stations.
19 Units Available
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1273 sqft
Gated community with two resort-style swimming pools, 24-hour gym, bike rentals and more. Located near Golf Club at Fossil Creek. W/D, walk-in closets and decked-out kitchens.
35 Units Available
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy, Haltom City, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
902 sqft
Luxurious and peaceful lakeside living is the lifestyle that awaits you at Spring Lake. Our apartment homes achieve the perfect blend of style and sophistication. You really can have it all and you will love where you live!
13 Units Available
The Greens Of Fossil Lake
5960 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$942
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1132 sqft
Located on the Golf Club at Fossil Creek with spectacular views of the course. Easy access to 820 and I-35W. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, modern finishes. Enjoy the pool, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
203 Units Available
Cortland Riverside
6032 Travertine Ln, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,976
1582 sqft
You can't go wrong choosing any of our three-bedroom villas or one and two-bedroom apartments to call home.
22 Units Available
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1390 sqft
Lake Pointe is located in the prestigious Fossil Creek area of North Fort Worth with lake and golf course views on the beautiful and highly rated Golf Club at Fossil Creek. We are minutes away from shopping, business, entertainment and more.
33 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,040
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
15 Units Available
Cortland North Beach
7000 N Beach St, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,073
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
967 sqft
Recently renovated homes with extra storage and granite counters. Plenty of community offerings, including a coffee bar, gym, and grilling station. Close to Arcadia Trail Park. Easy access to I-35W.
60 Units Available
Alleia Presidio
2028 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,207
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,111
1471 sqft
We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of modern interior finishes.
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,151
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,192
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
14 Units Available
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$918
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
989 sqft
Resort-style pool and hot tub. BUsiness center and shared library. Faux hardwood flooring, crown molding, two-tone paint. Immediate access to I-820.
17 Units Available
Aspire Fossil Creek
3600 Basswood Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,037
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,802
1486 sqft
This property's proximity to I-35 means resident can enjoy the best Fort Worth has to offer. Amenities include a game room, pool, coffee bar and gym. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
26 Units Available
Boulders
575 NE Loop 820, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community in Hurst, Texas, close to I-820. Other nearby cities include Fort Worth and Arlington. Apartments have high ceilings with European-style kitchens and plenty of storage. Seven different floor plans to choose from.
21 Units Available
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$724
327 sqft
1 Bedroom
$798
421 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desert Sands Apartments, conveniently located close to Highway 820, Interstate 35W, and Highways 121 and 183, offers a beautiful, lush, and landscaped community and style of living.
19 Units Available
Republic Park Vista
8625 Ray White Rd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North of Forth Worth near Keller, Republic Park Vista is sure to wow residents, from the in-unit laundry and hardwood floors to the car wash area and 24-hr gym. Near I-35W and I-820.
15 Units Available
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1473 sqft
Amenities galore in this green community. Basketball court, dog park, and round-the-clock gym and maintenance. Pets welcome. Recently renovated, air-conditioned units. Close to Trinity Springs Middle School and I-35W.
39 Units Available
Cortland Presidio East
2322 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1419 sqft
Pet-friendly community located just off I-35W in North Fort Worth. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with wine racks, raised ceilings, built-in bookcases and hardwood floors.
81 Units Available
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tacara Village in Fort Worth. View photos, descriptions and more!
32 Units Available
The Wyatt at Presidio Junction
2301 Presidio Vista Dr, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,096
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community features a spa, cyber cafe, fitness center with free weights and two pet parks. Enjoy the beach volleyball court and clubhouse, too! Great location close to shops and dining.
8 Units Available
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,661
1373 sqft
Onsite clubhouse features pool, gym, media center and gift wrapping station. 1-3 bedroom units have garden tubs, hardwood floors and full-size washers and dryers. Close to I-820, I-30W, Keller Place Mall and numerous restaurants.
37 Units Available
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,078
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1492 sqft
Near North Tarrant Parkway. Open-design homes featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a health club with yoga studio and a salt-water swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
