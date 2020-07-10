All apartments in Haltom City
5125 Mallory Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:00 PM

5125 Mallory Drive

5125 Mallory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5125 Mallory Drive, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Beautifully updated, charming home. Lovingly cared for by generations of original owners (new pictures coming soon).
Open concept floorplan. New interior and exterior paint. All hardwood and tile floors.
Energy efficient: tankless hot water, new insulation, new gas plumbing.
Smart home features: Ring Doorbell, Nest Thermostat.
Stainless Steel appliances all 2.5 years old, Full size washer-dryer.
Security alarm, Smoke-Carbon Monoxide alarm, Natural gas leak detector, motion sensor lights.
Quiet street. Large fenced back yard. Garage and carport.
Easy access to highways I35, Loop 820, 287, Downtown Fort Worth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 Mallory Drive have any available units?
5125 Mallory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5125 Mallory Drive have?
Some of 5125 Mallory Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 Mallory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5125 Mallory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 Mallory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5125 Mallory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5125 Mallory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5125 Mallory Drive offers parking.
Does 5125 Mallory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5125 Mallory Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 Mallory Drive have a pool?
No, 5125 Mallory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5125 Mallory Drive have accessible units?
No, 5125 Mallory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 Mallory Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5125 Mallory Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5125 Mallory Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5125 Mallory Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

