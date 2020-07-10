5125 Mallory Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel oven refrigerator

Beautifully updated, charming home. Lovingly cared for by generations of original owners (new pictures coming soon).

Open concept floorplan. New interior and exterior paint. All hardwood and tile floors.

Energy efficient: tankless hot water, new insulation, new gas plumbing.

Smart home features: Ring Doorbell, Nest Thermostat.

Stainless Steel appliances all 2.5 years old, Full size washer-dryer.

Security alarm, Smoke-Carbon Monoxide alarm, Natural gas leak detector, motion sensor lights.

Quiet street. Large fenced back yard. Garage and carport.

Easy access to highways I35, Loop 820, 287, Downtown Fort Worth.