All apartments in Guadalupe County
Find more places like 222 Ragsdale Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Guadalupe County, TX
/
222 Ragsdale Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

222 Ragsdale Way

222 Ragsdale Way · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

222 Ragsdale Way, Guadalupe County, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 222 Ragsdale Way · Avail. Aug 15

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
222 Ragsdale Way Available 08/15/20 Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Off FM 725! Stainless Appliances Included! - Beautiful 3/2/2 Duplex Off FM 725! Stainless Appliances Included! This Single Story Duplex Features Stainless Appliances Including Stove/Oven Range, Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, and Refrigerator, Granite Countertops, Breakfast Bar, Stained Concrete Flooring Throughout, Ceiling Fans, Stand Up Shower With Double Vanity In Master Bathroom, Walk-In Closet In Master, Covered Back Patio With Ceiling Fan, Privacy Fenced-In Backyard, Sprinkler System, and Front Yard Care Included! NBISD. 2 Pets Max, 50 lbs Max. Cats - Proof of Spay/Neuter. Dogs - Over 1 Year.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4974470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Ragsdale Way have any available units?
222 Ragsdale Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 Ragsdale Way have?
Some of 222 Ragsdale Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Ragsdale Way currently offering any rent specials?
222 Ragsdale Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Ragsdale Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Ragsdale Way is pet friendly.
Does 222 Ragsdale Way offer parking?
No, 222 Ragsdale Way does not offer parking.
Does 222 Ragsdale Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Ragsdale Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Ragsdale Way have a pool?
No, 222 Ragsdale Way does not have a pool.
Does 222 Ragsdale Way have accessible units?
No, 222 Ragsdale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Ragsdale Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Ragsdale Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 Ragsdale Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 Ragsdale Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 222 Ragsdale Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Riverhaus Creekside
580 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Oak Hollow
1439 Barnes Dr
Seguin, TX 78155
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd
Schertz, TX 78154
Middletowne
1111 State Hwy 123 Byp N
Seguin, TX 78155
Ranch 123
3063 TX-123
Seguin, TX 78155

Similar Pages

Bexar County Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXRound Rock, TXNew Braunfels, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TX
Live Oak, TXBoerne, TXWells Branch, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCanyon Lake, TXBulverde, TXCibolo, TXMcQueeney, TXConverse, TXSelma, TX
Windcrest, TXKirby, TXWimberley, TXTimberwood Park, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXFloresville, TXBalcones Heights, TXLeon Valley, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXHelotes, TXBastrop, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity