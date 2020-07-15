1655 Barrett Avenue

Amenities

*Get 3 Months of Discounted Rent!!* Be The First To Live In This 3/2.5/2 Luxury Duplex! New Construction & Filled With Upgrades! Amenities Include: Stainless Appliances (Side by Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, & Built In Microwave), Walk In Pantry, Large Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Nice Crown Molding, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Covered Back Patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included. NBISD. 1 Pet Max. "Light" Floorplan.



*New Construction Discount - First 3 Month's Rent will be $1,450. Rent will be $1,695 After Those 3 Months*