Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:37 AM

1655 Barrett Avenue

1655 Barrett Ave · (830) 625-8065
Location

1655 Barrett Ave, Guadalupe County, TX 78130

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
*Get 3 Months of Discounted Rent!!* Be The First To Live In This 3/2.5/2 Luxury Duplex! New Construction & Filled With Upgrades! Amenities Include: Stainless Appliances (Side by Side Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven Range, & Built In Microwave), Walk In Pantry, Large Breakfast Bar, Granite Countertops, Ceiling Fans, Nice Crown Molding, Wood-Look Tile/Carpet Flooring, Double Vanity & Stand Up Shower in Master Bathroom, Interior Washer/Dryer Connections, Covered Back Patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, and Xeriscaped Front Yard w/ Care Included. NBISD. 1 Pet Max. "Light" Floorplan.

*New Construction Discount - First 3 Month's Rent will be $1,450. Rent will be $1,695 After Those 3 Months*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Barrett Avenue have any available units?
1655 Barrett Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1655 Barrett Avenue have?
Some of 1655 Barrett Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Barrett Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Barrett Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Barrett Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 Barrett Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1655 Barrett Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Barrett Avenue offers parking.
Does 1655 Barrett Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Barrett Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Barrett Avenue have a pool?
No, 1655 Barrett Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Barrett Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1655 Barrett Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Barrett Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 Barrett Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Barrett Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1655 Barrett Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
