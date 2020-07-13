147 Apartments for rent in Grapevine, TX with parking
Located in a picturesque wine-growing region, Grapevine, Texas, was recently named by CNN/Money Magazine as one of the best places to live in America.
True to its name, Grapevine is set in the heart of the Texas wine country, and because the state is the fifth largest producer of wine in America, the juice of the grape is a serious business here. There's more to this town than reds and whites, however. With a population of 46,334 (2010 U.S. Census), Grapevine also attracts area history buffs, thanks to its downtown historic corridor, and lives up to its reputation for being one of the most picturesque towns in Texas, thanks to its many vineyards, lush rolling hills, and close proximity to pristine Grapevine Lake. In addition to its aesthetic appeal, the city also boasts a strong commercial community, and is the home to a number of mega malls and huge entertainment complexes, including the nationally known Gaylord Texan. The good news is that Grapevine manages to be a major tourist attraction without being one bit "touristy." Sure, there's a nifty little vintage railroad, and loads of mega hotels in the area, but there's also a small town tranquility and an undercurrent of sincere friendliness that makes you believe Grapevine folks would be celebrating their heritage out of sheer civic pride, even if they didn't make one cent from it.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grapevine apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.