917 E Worth Street

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Grapevine Historic District, near Grapevine Faith School in a very private neighborhood at the end of a cul-d-sac. This home is on a huge and beautifully landscaped lot with great outdoor living and storage space. Large wood deck, nice outdoor fire pit and built in Kitchen with grill and a full 2 car garage sized storage or workshop out back. Master bath has newly remodeled double vanity with separate shower and large closet. Two bedrooms share another full bath with shower and finally, there is a huge bonus room with full bath including tub and another walk-in closet. Kitchen features brand new range and full sized washer dryer space in hall going to attached garage. No carpet! Handscraped hardwood floors!