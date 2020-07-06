All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated October 21 2019 at 10:53 AM

917 E Worth Street

917 East Worth Street · No Longer Available
Location

917 East Worth Street, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Grapevine Historic District, near Grapevine Faith School in a very private neighborhood at the end of a cul-d-sac. This home is on a huge and beautifully landscaped lot with great outdoor living and storage space. Large wood deck, nice outdoor fire pit and built in Kitchen with grill and a full 2 car garage sized storage or workshop out back. Master bath has newly remodeled double vanity with separate shower and large closet. Two bedrooms share another full bath with shower and finally, there is a huge bonus room with full bath including tub and another walk-in closet. Kitchen features brand new range and full sized washer dryer space in hall going to attached garage. No carpet! Handscraped hardwood floors!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 E Worth Street have any available units?
917 E Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 917 E Worth Street have?
Some of 917 E Worth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 E Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
917 E Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 E Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 917 E Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 917 E Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 917 E Worth Street offers parking.
Does 917 E Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 E Worth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 E Worth Street have a pool?
No, 917 E Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 917 E Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 917 E Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 917 E Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 917 E Worth Street has units with dishwashers.

