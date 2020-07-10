All apartments in Grapevine
/
Grapevine, TX
/
471 Caviness Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

471 Caviness Drive

471 Caviness Drive · No Longer Available
Location

471 Caviness Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic 3-2.5-2 with an upstairs play area located in historic Grapevine! Updated laminate wood flooring downstairs and granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bathroom. Master bedroom has 2 separate walk in closets located in the master bath. Updated stand up shower as well. New paint throughout. Beautiful low maintenance, landscaped front and backyard with a perfect mature tree shaded sitting area to enjoy Texas evenings. Backs up to Banyan Park as well! Property comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer! Just minutes away from downtown Grapevine, the Gaylord, shopping in Southlake or even DFW Airport - it is RIGHT where you need to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 471 Caviness Drive have any available units?
471 Caviness Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 471 Caviness Drive have?
Some of 471 Caviness Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 471 Caviness Drive currently offering any rent specials?
471 Caviness Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 471 Caviness Drive pet-friendly?
No, 471 Caviness Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 471 Caviness Drive offer parking?
Yes, 471 Caviness Drive offers parking.
Does 471 Caviness Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 471 Caviness Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 471 Caviness Drive have a pool?
No, 471 Caviness Drive does not have a pool.
Does 471 Caviness Drive have accessible units?
No, 471 Caviness Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 471 Caviness Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 471 Caviness Drive has units with dishwashers.

