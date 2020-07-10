471 Caviness Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic 3-2.5-2 with an upstairs play area located in historic Grapevine! Updated laminate wood flooring downstairs and granite counter tops in the kitchen and master bathroom. Master bedroom has 2 separate walk in closets located in the master bath. Updated stand up shower as well. New paint throughout. Beautiful low maintenance, landscaped front and backyard with a perfect mature tree shaded sitting area to enjoy Texas evenings. Backs up to Banyan Park as well! Property comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer! Just minutes away from downtown Grapevine, the Gaylord, shopping in Southlake or even DFW Airport - it is RIGHT where you need to be!