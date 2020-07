Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This property is located in the very desirable Glade Crossing subdivision and the wonderful GCISD school district. The kitchen includes a stove and dishwasher. The master bathroom is a great size with separate tub & shower. Centrally located to both Fort Worth and Dallas, and 6 miles from DFW Airport.

Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. One dog under 40lbs ok. Pet deposit of $500, $250 non-refundable. No aggressive breeds. No cats.