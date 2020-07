Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Darling updated home in award winning GC-ISD. Home owner took pride in ownership from the beautiful hard wood floors to the light and bright kitchen with a farm sink. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included in lease. Great covered porch to enjoy the spacious back yard with a storage building. Hurry, this lease won't last.



Applicant's monthly income must be at least 3x the monthly rent amount. See Lease Requirements in documents.