Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE NOW -- 6-month lease or Month-to-Month lease -- Located within blocks of the fabulous Historic Grapevine Main Street, this charming property is ready for move in. It has wood flooring in the living room, hallway and bedrooms, granite countertops, and much more. There is a shared fenced yard area in the back, and a shared laundry room as well.

Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. No pets.