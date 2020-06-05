3542 Hightimber Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

SPACIOUS 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Floor Plan Home in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD~Bay Windows in Formal Dining allows Front Yard Views~Living Room with Coffered Ceiling, Gas Starter Wood Burning Fireplace & Wet Bar Area~Parquet Wood Flooring in Entry, Formal Dining, & Living~Kitchen with Pantry Cabinets & Breakfast Nook~Secluded Master Bedroom offers Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Separate Vanities & Separate Closets plus Exit Door to the Tiled Sunroom with Wall of Windows to the Beautiful Backyard Landscaping-Flag Stone Retaining Walls & 2 Wood Deck Areas~Private Bedroom 4 with Ensuite Bath~Lots of Hall Cabinets Storage~Linen Closet Near Large Utility~Backyard Storage Bldg~Private Side Entry Garage~Wonderful Home~No Pets.