All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 3542 Hightimber Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
3542 Hightimber Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3542 Hightimber Drive

3542 Hightimber Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3542 Hightimber Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPACIOUS 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Floor Plan Home in Grapevine-Colleyville ISD~Bay Windows in Formal Dining allows Front Yard Views~Living Room with Coffered Ceiling, Gas Starter Wood Burning Fireplace & Wet Bar Area~Parquet Wood Flooring in Entry, Formal Dining, & Living~Kitchen with Pantry Cabinets & Breakfast Nook~Secluded Master Bedroom offers Garden Tub, Separate Shower, Separate Vanities & Separate Closets plus Exit Door to the Tiled Sunroom with Wall of Windows to the Beautiful Backyard Landscaping-Flag Stone Retaining Walls & 2 Wood Deck Areas~Private Bedroom 4 with Ensuite Bath~Lots of Hall Cabinets Storage~Linen Closet Near Large Utility~Backyard Storage Bldg~Private Side Entry Garage~Wonderful Home~No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 Hightimber Drive have any available units?
3542 Hightimber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 Hightimber Drive have?
Some of 3542 Hightimber Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 Hightimber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3542 Hightimber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 Hightimber Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3542 Hightimber Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 3542 Hightimber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3542 Hightimber Drive offers parking.
Does 3542 Hightimber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3542 Hightimber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 Hightimber Drive have a pool?
No, 3542 Hightimber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3542 Hightimber Drive have accessible units?
No, 3542 Hightimber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 Hightimber Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3542 Hightimber Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Find a Sublet
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Stoneledge
401 Boyd Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Aura FOUR44
444 E Dallas Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
Camden Riverwalk
3800 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary