3229 Fannin Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

CARROLL ISD w-bus service! Yard service included at $4500 per month or $4250 per month without!!! Check out this near 4500 sq ft custom home in a quiet, but active family friendly neighborhood within just 5 minutes of Southlake Town Center & the quick moving HWY 114. This home is NOT IN DFW's FLIGHT PATH! The neighborhood boasts many annual events: Wine Walks, Flamingo Friday's (driveway parties), Bi-Annual Family BBQ's, Beer Crawls & a thriving environment to live with your family! HUGE backyard & 5 HUGE bedrooms (2 DOWNSTAIRS)! 3 Fireplaces!! 4 Living Areas INCLUDING a 2 Level MEDIA ROOM!! LOADS of Storage! 3 car garage! A HUGE Backyard w-No Rear Neighbors! HUGE Kitchen open to Family Area! Dual Staircases!