317 Banyan Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This great home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and a nice fenced backyard. It has ceramic tile in most of the house, and the carpet was replaced with vinyl flooring in the bedrooms last year. It is located in the desirable Banyan Place neighborhood, which is within walking distance to Historic Main St shopping. It is also within minutes of Grapevine Lake, and many beautiful hike & bike trails.

Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. One dog under 30lbs only, no aggressive breeds allowed, no cats. Pet dep of $750.