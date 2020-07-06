All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:12 AM

317 Banyan Drive

317 Banyan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

317 Banyan Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
This great home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and a nice fenced backyard. It has ceramic tile in most of the house, and the carpet was replaced with vinyl flooring in the bedrooms last year. It is located in the desirable Banyan Place neighborhood, which is within walking distance to Historic Main St shopping. It is also within minutes of Grapevine Lake, and many beautiful hike & bike trails.
Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 years and older. One dog under 30lbs only, no aggressive breeds allowed, no cats. Pet dep of $750.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

