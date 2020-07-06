3044 Old Mill Run

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Gorgeous, stately home in highly acclaimed Colleyville Grapevine Schools. This lovely has upgrades throughout, master is down with private serenity porch. Formals, large gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops with beautiful back splash. Family rooms are down, custom fireplace, with over sized ancillary bedrooms and baths upstairs. Entertaining patio is just off of the kitchen-family rooms and is just perfect for that evening chat. Home has been fully renovated from top to bottom. bar with wine racks * New Carpet* Full updated bathrooms with new granite vanities, custom showers, New light Fixtures. ! A must See!